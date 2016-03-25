Joe Giudice goes to prison, a comedy icon dies, plus more ICYMI news for March 20-25

The past week in celebrity news was full of headlines that were happy, bizarre and sad. For one reality TV family, it was a downright devastating week: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 23, 2016, to begin serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud crimes. Joe celebrated his final hours of freedom with his loved ones after wife Teresa Giudice threw a going-away party.

