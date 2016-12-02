ICYMI: Celeb news for Nov. 27-Dec. 2

What a wacky past week in celebrity news. We saw splits (in the case of Hilary Duff) and health issues concerning Kanye West and Shannen Doherty. There was also happy news this past week for many people, including Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. The couple is expecting a child! E! News reported that the Victoria's Secret model is in her second trimester and is "so excited" about becoming a mother for the very first time. You wouldn't have guessed she was pregnant this week, though, as she strutted her stuff in barely-there outfits during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

