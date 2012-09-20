Cynthia Nixon: My Wedding Was Perfect

By Molly McGonigle

It's been a big year for Cynthia Nixon, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway show "Wit." She also married Christine Marinoni on May 27, 2012, after a three-year engagement. Cynthia recently shared all the details about her big day with Elle. See what she had to say about picking out a dress, skipping traditions and how she created the perfect wedding day.

On not being obsessed with picking out her wedding dress:

"I never thought about my wedding dress growing up. Not once. I'm just not one of those girls. It has nothing to do with being gay -- when I was with a man, I didn't fantasize about my wedding dress either. In fact, I've spent most of my life not wanting to get married. But once I finally decided to do it, I knew I wanted a beautiful dress for the occasion."