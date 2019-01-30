Jessie James Decker dishes on how hubby Eric Decker really feels about the revealing photos of him that she regularly posts on social media

Jessie James Decker isn't shy when it comes to showing off her post-baby body -- or when it comes to sharing revealing photos of her super-hot hubby, former NFL star Eric Decker, on social media! And it looks like we'll be seeing even more of the power couple in the near future: The singer teased during a chat with Wonderwall.com that she and her husband will be back "on TV together soon." (They previously starred on E!'s "Eric & Jessie: Game On" from 2013 to 2017.) While promoting Jack Link's jerky and steak bars, she also told us how Eric really feels about her tendency to share revealing pics of him on the 'Gram. Keep reading to see what else she had to say about how she lost her baby weight after welcoming her third child last year, how Eric has helped out at home since retiring from professional football and more!

