Italy's Most Famous

By Molly McGonigle

Italy has brought us lots of great things, like pasta, good wine and even better entertainers. From the Coppolas to Al Pacino and even Lady Gaga, see which Italians have had great success in Hollywood.

The Coppolas

The Coppolas are the closest thing we have to Hollywood royalty. Francis Ford Coppola made a name for his family by directing and producing "The Godfather" films as well as other hits like "Apocalypse Now." Then came along his daughter, Sofia Coppola, who has become one of the most famous female directors with films like "Lost in Translation," "The Virgin Suicides" and "Somewhere." Also from the Coppola clan? Nicolas Cage, Jason Schwartzman and Robert Schwartzman. Another fun fact: Sofia Coppola got married at a palazzo in the town where her great-grandfather was born and where her dad now owns a place. And as you'll see, the Coppolas have really helped pave the way for other Italian performers.