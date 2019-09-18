Jennifer Aniston was told to lose 30 pounds before 'Friends,' plus more news

Jennifer Aniston was told to lose 30 pounds if she wanted to 'make it in Hollywood'

Like countless other actresses, Jennifer Aniston recalls being advised that if she wanted a big role, she'd better lose weight. In a new book by Saul Austerlitz, "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era," the author writes that Jennifer's agent told her early on -- when she was already slim -- that she had to slim down even more or give up her dream: "She had to lose 30 pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress — it was a tough place to be a woman — and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly leveling with her," one excerpt of the book reads (via People). The book goes on to detail how after getting a call-back for her "Friends" audition, Jennifer was told to wear a leotard, which she joked to her agent, "this'll blow it for me." He was reportedly serious when he agreed. "Aniston was hardly fat — everyone could see she was beautiful — but as the show she would one day become indelibly associated with later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds," the author writes. Jennifer would go on to land the part -- and People would name her the World's Most Beautiful Woman in 2016. At the time, she admitted that despite her surprise at her agent's remark, she was not exactly eating healthily. "My diet was terrible," she told the magazine. "Milk shakes and French fries with gravy." Whatever she was eating clearly never detracted from her beauty, though -- and maybe that's because of how she defines the term: "Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived," she told People in 2016. "Taking on challenges and not feeling shame for things that haven't gone the way you felt they should have. And not feeling like a failure or allowing people to critique your life and make you feel like you've failed at something. That's just toxic noise."

