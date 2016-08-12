Jennifer Lopez's manager quashes pregnancy rumors, plus more news

Stork update: Jennifer Lopez is not pregnant

Despite rumors to the contrary, Jennifer Lopez is not expecting any more ankle biters. Her manager, Benny Medina sent out pics after her show in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, showing his client's washboard stomach and asking, "Does this look like pregnant?" according to TMZ. The website reportedly confirmed the singer is not expecting with two other sources as well. Jennifer, 47, shares twins Max and Emme with her ex, Marc Anthony.

