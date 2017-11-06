Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrate their engagement, plus more news

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrate their engagement

Congrats to the bride and groom to-be! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their engagement on Saturday, Nov. 4, with an engagement party at Mamo in New York City. Among the friends and family who joined the newly engaged pair were Nick Jonas and his rumored girlfriend, model Georgia Fowler, director Justin Ervin, Ansel Elgort, Ashley Graham and Tom Holland, according to TMZ. Joe and Sophie started dating last November. They announced their engagement on Instagram with photos of Sophie's ring on Oct. 15.

