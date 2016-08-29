Joshua Jackson wants to get back together with Diane Kruger, plus, more celeb news for Aug. 29, 2016

Joshua Jackson wants to get back together with Diane Kruger: Report

Could a reunion be in the cards for Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson? Joshua apparently hopes so. An insider tells the New York Post the actor wasn't ready to call time on his decade-long relationship when he and Diane split in July. "He never wanted the breakup in the first place," says the source. "He's pretty bummed out … Diane is currently wearing the pants and calling the shots with the breakup, but he wants to work things out with her." The pair had recently moved in together in New York when they announced they were calling it quits.

