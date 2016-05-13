Justin Bieber communes with nature in Canada, plus more news

Selena Gomez retweets Katy Perry's 'dumb conspiracy' missive

The only folks worried about the state of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship after TMZ posted photos of Selena Gomez embracing him -- are apparently the folks at TMZ. Rumors of an Orlando-Selena hookup last weekend were immediately dismissed as a platonic confab. And after we were all left wondering why Katy posted a link to Peggy Lee's song, "Is that all there is?" amid the makeout reports, Katy made it clear she didn't have Orlando or Selena in mind with the clip by encouraging followers focus instead on the important education work Orlando's been doing in the Ukraine. Selena soon backed Katy up, retweeting Katy's message, "Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy check out how CL this is: http://time.com/4316476/orlando-bloom-unicef-report-education/ … #dontfeedthebeast." Selena added a hands-in-praise Emoji and a #killemwithkindness hashtag for a little extra oomph. Point taken, ladies. Movin' on ...

