Katherine Schwarzenegger has a lot to be thankful for this year, most of all her new husband, Chris Pratt.

RMLA / BACKGRID

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the newlywed shared her gratitude to her new husband in a super sweet Instagram post shared to her account this weekend.

"Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones," she wrote, alongside a photo of her hubby from a fall bike ride in Atlanta. "I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time."

She encouraged her followers to "start thinking each day for something or someone you're thankful for, and tell them."

"Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves," she wrote. "While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place."

After dating for a year and just a few months after announcing their engagement, the couple were married on June 8, 2019. The couple take every opportunity to gush over one another.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you," Katherine wrote to Chris on his 40th birthday. "You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"