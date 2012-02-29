Ke$ha's Quirky Style

By Molly McGonigle

Partying hard, experimenting with different hairstyles and styling herself in dresses made of garbage bags are all just a day in the life of Ke$ha. And since this rocker lady turns 25 on March 1, Wonderwall is taking a look back at her most unique fashion statements. Click through to tell us what you think about her headpieces, body paint and unusual bathing suit choices.

Ke$ha loves body paint and glitter. For an event in New York in 2010, the then-rising star made herself shine with glitter all over her arms and legs, a blue star painted over her right eye, and matching blue lipstick. To complete this one-of-a-kind ensemble, she wore gold short-shorts, a Van Halen T-shirt, and studded boots.