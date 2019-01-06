Is it possible Kevin Spacey's strange Christmas Eve video is working in his favor?

Due in court next week for arraignment on an indecent assault and battery charge, the former "House of Cards" star is still in demand as actor overseas.

Getty Images

That's according to the New York Post, which quotes "a colleague" as having said the 59-year-old actor "is still getting acting offers from Europe and Russia," adding that he's "just assumed he can come back [to American films] in a few years."

He said in an affidavit he planned to plead not guilty to the charge, which stems from a criminal complaint in which his accuser, a bus boy at the Nantucket restaurant the Club Car, claimed that in July 2016, the actor made sexual advances toward him before groping him for up to three minutes.

CNN reports the accuser filmed a portion of the incident and sent it to his girlfriend at the time on Snapchat.

"Rent" actor Anthony Rapp previously claimed Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

As for the acting gigs, Spacey, who has denied the current allegations, seems intent on showing the world not only that he's innocent but that he has more to give as Frank Underwood, his "House of Cards" character that writers killed off amid the misconduct allegations in 2017.

In the disconcerting Christmas Eve video, he seems to be playing Underwood again while dressed in a Santa apron in a kitchen.

"[Some people] have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess," he says in Underwood's voice at one point, taunting viewers with questions like, "You wouldn't rush to judgment without facts, would you?"

A source described by the Post as "an old friend of Spacey's" has expressed concern for the actor's mental well-being since the video surfaced

"It seems he's flipped," said the friend. "I've never known him to act so ­irrationally."

After Spacey's departure from "House of Cards," Robin Wright earned a 2019 SAG Award nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Invision/AP

In September, she told Porter Edit she believes everyone, including her former co-star, deserves a "second chance," adding that the public nature of one's private life as a celebrity can be "a nightmare."