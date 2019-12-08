It was a Jurassic weekend for Kim Kardashian West and her family, who celebrated Kim and Kanye West's son Saint's fourth birthday with an extravagant, dinosaur-themed backyard party, on Saturday Dec. 7, two days after he notched his fourth trip around the sun.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

For the bash, Kim set up a huge bouncy house, a dinosaur ball bit, a dinosaur cave and craft stations where kids could make things like "Jurassic Jewelry" and dinosaur habitats, according to posts on Kim's Instagram Story (via People). There was even a faux archeological dig site where Kim had partygoers "hunt for fossils."

The mom/hostess also offered sweet goodies blinged out with candy dinosaur claws and eggs and "raptor juice" to wash it all down.

At one point, Saint donned a pretty realistic-looking dino-mask that Kim's post showed made 22-month-old sister, Chicago West, a little nervous.

"Look at Saint as the dinosaur," Kim playfully told Chicago, who promptly edged away from her older sibling. "Don't be scared," Kim said. "It's just your brother with a mask."

Kim Kardashian West / Instagram

The birthday boy's 6-year-old sister, North West, was on hand for the party, too, as was his 5-month-old brother, Psalm West, his aunt, Khloe Kardashian and her 1-year-old daughter, True, who spent some time showing off her jumping skills in the bouncy house.

Last week on Saint's actual birthday, Kim shared a sweet message on Instagram about her eldest son.

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!" she told him in the post.

"You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!"

Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

At the end, she added, "Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty," and told followers, "(When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS)."

It looked like Kylie Jenner missed the celebration, as she's been vacationing (and posing for selfies in various winterized Chanel looks) somewhere snowy with her daughter, Stormi Webster, her friend Yris Palmer and Yris' daughter, Ayla.

If Kanye was in town for the dino-b-day, he likely headed out right after the party for Miami, where he was due to premiere his second opera at Art Basel Miami.