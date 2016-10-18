Kim Kardashian's Paris hotel accused of lax security, plus more news

Kim Kardashian's Paris hotel security was too lax: Concierge

When Kim Kardashian West was tied up, gagged and robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel on Oct. 3, the hotel's concierge was also dragged into the crime, having been forced at gunpoint to act as a translator for the robbers while they ravaged Kim's apartment looking for jewelry. Now, the longtime employee of Hôtel de Pourtalès tells the Daily Mail he's afraid for his own safety and blames the hotel for ignoring his repeated warnings that security in the building was way too lax. "There was no real security at all," said the concierge, who gave his name only as Abdulrahman. "It's a choice. The hotel doesn't mind about security. We told them years and years before, you have to make a camera, you have to put [in place] a security process, about keys. Nothing was locked, there was no proper security there." He told the Mail that the same security codes in the building had been in place since 2010, that Kim's apartment locked with a substandard device and that there was usually just one guard covering the entire building. He also reportedly showed the publication an email he'd sent years ago asking the hotel to take greater care to protect its guests. "If you look at that big door, it wasn't locked, it was open. We talked about it and nobody cared. The code of the door was never changed and everybody knew it," he said. "There is a camera in the main wall of the hotel, behind the big red [front] doors, but it didn't work for years." A former colleague of Abdulrahman noted that, "His life has been pulled apart by this, and he needs protection and help." Kim's assistant recently announced Kim would be taking some time off in the wake of the robbery.

