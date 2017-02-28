Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for daughter's lip ring, plus more news

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson in new custody battle

Kate Hudson and ex-husband Chris Robinson are fighting over custody of son Ryder, 13. The Black Crowes frontman, whose divorce from the actress was finalized in 2007 following six years of marriage, has filed a petition re-opening their original joint custody agreement. DailyMail.com reported on Feb. 28, 2017, that it has obtained legal documents that suggest Chris wants the arrangement altered. In the papers, both stars agreed to undergo evaluation interviews and allow their son to be interviewed by a court-appointed expert to make recommendations in developing a parenting plan that addresses legal custody and physical custody. Kate has to pick up the $7,500 tab, per documents. DailyMail.com further reports that the court appointed a judge to the case last June, which implies that initial efforts to reach an agreement have failed. Both Kate and Chris were photographed leaving the same Los Angeles office building, albeit separately, on Feb. 27, 2017.

