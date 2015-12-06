Wait -- are those freckles?!

Kylie Jenner revealed a young, natural and, yes, adorably freckled look in a new makeup-free selfie she posted on Instagram on Dec. 5.

The 18-year-old reality star didn't add a caption to the fresh-faced photo, in which she appears to be in bed wrapped in a sheet.

The stripped-down selfie comes just days after Kylie revealed a heavily made-up and stylized look in a risqué photo shoot for the new issue of Interview magazine, in which she also displays her bare backside in black latex pants.

In the accompanying story, Kylie -- whose new three-shade lip kit just sold out online -- explained that in her everyday life, she actually isn't a fan of cosmetics.

"I would never wear makeup, because I honestly hate wearing makeup. Lately, I've just been so over it. I feel like I'm way too young to wear such heavy makeup all the time," she said in Interview's December/January double issue.

"It's just bad for your skin," she added, "but I'm always doing photo shoots or red carpets and events, so I just obviously want to look good."