Kylie Jenner's booty pic sparks Photoshop backlash, plus more news

Tina Fey praises Carrie Fisher's 'honest writing, razor-sharp wit'

Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia turned up alongside Liz Lemon in "30 Rock" regularly, with Carrie playing Liz's childhood idol in one episode and Liz rocking a Princess Leia costume on multiple occasions ("I don't really think it's fair for me to be on a jury because I'm a hologram," a Leia-ed-out Liz once told a judge in an attempt to dodge jury duty). After the real Princess Leia's death this week, Tina Fey released a statement to Time about the loss so many were feeling. "Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time," Tina said, according to E! News. "But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone."

