Kylie Jenner may be responsible for many "Rise and Shine" memes after famously singing the lullaby to her daughter, Stormi Webster, but not the adorable 2-year-old is singing the tune herself.

BACKGRID

In a super sweet clip posted to Kylie's Instagram account on February 8, Stormi shows off her singing -- well maybe speaking -- chops.

Wearing a cute sweatshirt and pink bow in hair hair, the adorable tot plays with a microphone. "Hello," she says over and over again into it. Then, Kylie (from behind the camera) encourages her to "sing something," adding, "say rise and shine."

"Rise and shine," Stormi sings into the microphone.

Fans loved Stormi's mini performance.

"That's it, I want a baby," commented supermodel Winnie Harlow, while Kylie best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou wrote "the cutest."

According to recent reports, Stormi's parents, Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, may be on the road to reconciliation after displaying signs at the tot's recent 2nd birthday extravaganza.. "Kylie and Trav were giving off major signs of being more than just co-parents to their little one. They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be," the website wrote after speaking with various sources.