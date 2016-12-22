Lady Gaga steps out with a handsome mystery man, plus more news

Lady Gaga spotted on date with mystery man

Is there a new man in Lady Gaga's life? It's been five months since Lady G. split from her then-fiance, Taylor Kinney. And while he's reportedly started a relationship with someone else, the Mother Monster seems to have been focused less on romance and more on promoting her new album and other projects in recent months. But on Monday, Dec. 19, the singer reportedly stepped out in Los Angeles with a dark-haired hottie at the Tower Bar on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. "It looked like she was on a date with a very handsome man," a source told the New York Post of the pair's evening out. "They looked very cozy and canoodly." The "Bad Romance" crooner has never been particularly shy about sharing her feelings on love and men. After calling it quits with Taylor, she appeared on "CBS Sunday Morning" and opened up about her past relationships. "I think women love very hard," she said. "We love men. We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don't know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with."

