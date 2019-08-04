Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood. He has starred in dozens of films over the last three decades, achieving critical acclaim in nearly every single one of them, has been nominated for multiple awards and has even won an Academy Award. However, when it comes to his success, the 44-year-old is quite humble. In a new interview, the actor attributes his brilliant career to the luck of the draw.

Rex USA

When asked by The Mirror how he deals with fame, Leo gave an honest answer. "I don't know," admitted. "I grew up in this industry, so many of my friends are actors. I know how hard it is to get work, and I know how lucky I was to be in the right place at the right time. Had that not happened, my life would be drastically different."

He also confessed that there have been times in his career — especially in the beginning — when he didn't exactly feel on top of the world. "I think everyone at some point in their career has felt like an outsider," he said. "I did when I was first starting out, and it felt like this mythical world where a fairy godmother would come to your house and pick you. We all know we wouldn't be sitting here doing what we are doing had we not had that moment of luck."

He also offered a little advice to anyone who hopes to break into the industry: learn from others. "The cool thing about making movies, and the first thing I say to anyone who asks about working in movies and getting into this industry, is that what you do is burned on to celluloid history for all time," he explained. "I'm like, 'Start to watch them. Go and see what has been done before you. Try to measure yourself up to some of the greats and then start from there.' I endlessly watch movies and I am blown away by what has been done in cinema past."

SplashNews.com

Leo, who is dating 22-year-old model-slash-actress Camila Morrone, currently stars alongside Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The film is killing it at the box office, taking in a reported $78.8 million in just ten days.