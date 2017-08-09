Liam Hemsworth's wedding band-esque ring explained, plus more news

Liam Hemsworth's ring explained

Following speculation that the ring Liam Hemsworth was spotted wearing during a friendly hang with Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus was a wedding ring, E! News is reporting what the band really represents. "He wears that ring as more of a 'promise' to Miley, but they are not officially married," an insider tells the website. "The only thing that is missing is the legal piece of paper. The pair is not focused on planning a wedding at this time. They are more focused on making their love as strong as possible." Liam and Miley initially called off their engagement in 2013. Around New Year's Day 2016, they were spotted kissing in Australia and have since acknowledged they are back together.