Like Mother, Like Daughter

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne

Alike-ability Factors: Kelly is definitely her mother's daughter. Both have a unique and funky style that can fluctuate between A-list glamour and "what the heck?" Besides being plugged into the fashion world, both are strong-willed, original and not afraid to speak their minds. How else would you survive a lifetime living in the same house as Ozzy Osbourne?

RELATED: Celebs Who Break the Ten Commandments