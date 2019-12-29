Liam Hemsworth's love of surfing -- and easy-on-the-eyes beach bod -- are not lost on Lindsay Lohan, as she made clear back in September when she asked Liam and his brother, Chris Hemsworth, if they wanted to get together in a comment on Chris's Instagram.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

The sibs didn't publicly respond to her suggestion, but that didn't stop her from chiming in on another Liam-Chris post over the weekend.

After Chris shared photos showing the actors surfing at UrbnSurf wave park in Melbourne on Friday, Dec. 27, Australia's News.com noticed Lindsay piped up in the comments.

"Wow what an epic day this was. Great way to wrap up the year! Thanks @urbnsurf I'll be back real soon," Chris captioned the series of pics.

Multiple outlets including Australia's News.com noticed Lindsay added her two cents via a praying-hands emoji, which she posted in the comments.

By Sunday, the comment had been either buried or deleted.

The last time Lindsay contacted the guys on social media, her comment -- "Why didn't we meet in sydney or bondi?!" -- didn't get a public response.

A month later, she posted but then deleted a dig at Liam's ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, by sharing a photo on Instagram of sister Ali Lohan with Miley's current beau, Cody Simpson, after he won the first season of the Australian version of "The Masked Singer." Ali and Cody dated in 2018.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"When you realise (sic) you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson," Lindsay wrote in the caption, according to The Blast. "Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future."

She later said she'd been joking and thought Miley and Cody made a "great" couple.

The two seem to still be together after weathering a spate of split rumors last month.