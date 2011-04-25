Magazine Stars: The Best-Selling Celebrity Covers

Every week, it's like a siren song at the grocery store checkout line: "Look at me. I'm all glossy and enticing and filled with pretty people. Come on, buy me." But which magazines persuaded us to fork over our hard-earned cash? Adweek has a handy-dandy rundown of the ten top-selling celebrity covers of 2010. Click through to find out the stars -- and stories -- that sold the most copies last year.