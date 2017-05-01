Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrate their twins' birthdays at Disneyland, plus more news

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck meet up with their kids at church

The divorce papers Jennifer Garner filed last month don't seem to have changed Jen and Ben Affleck's dedication to coparenting their three kids. The pair met up at church in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles Sunday, where they both smiled and looked relaxed as they chatted and strolled in the sunshine with Samuel, Violet and Seraphina. Ben, who recently completed a treatment program for alcohol addiction, continued to live with Jen and their children for much of the two years since they announced they were separating.

