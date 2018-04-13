Mariah Carey is writing a memoir, plus, more news

Mariah Carey is writing a memoir

Just days after revealing her bipolar diagnosis, Mariah Carey's rep confirms she is writing a memoir. A source told Page Six, who confirmed the news, that the pop singer has been "looking inward." They also revealed that since Carey went public with her mental health struggle on the cover of People Magazine earlier this week, she has felt free. In the cover story, the mom of two shared that she was diagnosed in 2001, but for years lived in "denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose" her, she told the mag. She said she is now taking medication for bipolar II disorder and in therapy. A second source explained to Page Six, "At a certain point, the truth will set you free. Hopefully, [being vocal about bipolar disorder] will be freeing for her. When you have people that you were close with, like Whitney and Prince, at a certain point, you look inward and come to terms with whatever demons you have." In addition to working on her memoir, Carey is also planning an upcoming tour and another album — her 15th.

