Mario Lopez is in the doghouse after pushing for 'Live with Kelly' gig, plus more news

Mario Lopez irked 'Extra' brass with 'Live' talk

Sometimes it's better to shut your trap. Unfortunately, that's a memo Mario Lopez seemed not to have gotten before he began promoting himself publicly as a contender to co-host "Live With Kelly" in the wake of Michael Strahan's controversial exit from the show. An insider tells the New York Post the "Extra" correspondent's open chatter about the fact that he was being considered for the role irked both "Live" brass and "Extra" superiors like executive producer, Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey. "It was infuriating [Gregorisch-Dempsey] that he kept hinting and being coy about taking the 'Live' role. He retweeted 23 fan tweets suggesting him for the gig in July alone, then played coy when he was asked about it on 'Ellen,'" the source said. "The fact that he didn't deny it from the beginning infuriated [Gregorisch-Dempsey]. She felt anything other than a flat-out denial looked bad for the show, as if he was trying to get away. She thought it made him look like he was jumping ship, and she's already losing Tracey Edmonds as a host." A rep for "Extra" pointed out Mario has another three years in his contract so nobody was stressed he might leave. Meanwhile, the source close to "Extra" said "Mario thought that it looked good for his brand that he was wanted for the 'Live' gig."

