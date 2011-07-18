Couples Ruined by Reality TV

By The Daily Beast

J. Lo and Marc Anthony are divorcing amid 'Idol' rumors, another 'Real Housewives' marriage ends, and more!

RELATED: The best celeb slim downs

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Could working together have been the problem for "American Idol" judge Jennifer Lopez and her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Anthony? On July 15, the couple announced they were ending their seven-year marriage, just two months after they performed together on the Idol stage. The parents to 3-year-old twins Max and Emme dodged rumors this year that they were splitting due to tension behind the Idol scenes. One report said that "Jennifer's judging stint on 'American Idol' has taken up her time at precisely the time when Marc wishes that she would take care of their twin toddlers," while InTouch magazine said money problems were coming up because Idol meant a move to L.A. and money issues. "They kept it bottled up while she was trying for the job on 'Idol', but now it's all coming out," an insider told the magazine in January. "Marc, especially, is cracking… He either yells at her or doesn't take her calls. From what I can see, they just aren't getting along." The couple denied the rumors and hasn't explained their split just yet. But they did recently throw another reality show into the mix—the couple was working on an OWN singing competition show called "Q' Viva! The Chosen." Time will tell what comes of it.