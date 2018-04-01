The lovefest Millie Bobby Brown sparked with the Kardashian krewe back in November is no longer limited to online fangirling.

On Friday, March 31, the "Stranger Things" star finally got to spend some quality time with Kim Kardashian West and from the looks of things, the get-together could be the beginning of a "Casablanca"-worthy beautiful friendship.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

"You guys look who I'm hanging out with on this Good Friday!" Kim said in an Instagram story showing the two hamming it up for a selfie in what looks like a dressing room.

Millie, who told Jimmy Fallon back in November that she's "obsessed with" the Kardashians, also shared an Instagram story from the get-together.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Last fall, Millie's revelation that she's a "KUWTK" superfan sparked a mutual social media love between Millie, Kim, her sisters and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kris was the first to send Millie some love in response to her telelvised adoration of the reality TV fam.

"I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr," Kris tweeted after Millie's appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Millie replied to let Kris know that while she's "glad" Kris likes "Stranger Things," she couldn't stop watching "KUWT" while she was filming Season 2 of her own show.

"It's eleven's favorite ❤️," the 14-year-old quipped.

After that, a slew of tweets and posts got shared between Millie and various Kardashians and Jenners, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Millie almost couldn't handle the love, tweeting, "BEST DAY EVER! Life complete ❤️."

People reports both Kim and Millie are spokespeople for Calvin Klein, although it's not clear whether they were collaborating on a promotion for the brand when they got together on Friday.

It's been a good year overall for Millie; on Sunday, April 1, TMZ revealed the teen's "Stranger Things" pay raise is even higher than those of her young co-stars. She's reportedly making as much as $350,000 an episode now, putting her on the same pay plane as her more experienced adult co-stars.