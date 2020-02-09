Dog the Bounty Hunter's rumored girlfriend, Moon Angell, has moved out the home he shared with late wife Beth Chapman -- and according to reports, he couldn't be happier.

Sources close to the reality star told TMZ that Moon, who moved into his home after Beth died, packed up her things and left after the two "sat down this week for a deep convo, and he thanked her for everything she's done for him" since Beth died. "Dog told Moon he's ready to move on, and she saw the writing on the wall -- time for her to move out," reports the entertainment news outlet.

Sources explained that Dog and Moon had an understanding that living with him was only temporary. "She originally moved in to become his support system -- helping around the house, organizing his life" because his wife's death "left a huge void."

Apparently the end of their cohabitation isn't nearly as dramatic as it sounds. Instead, it was a "just a natural progression for Moon to leave" and Dog and Moon are still on good terms despite the family drama surrounding their TV proposal. "Dog's grateful for everything she did," they continue.

Dog and Moon previously revealed on Dr. Oz that Moon replaced Beth's clothes with her own when she moved in. TMZ's sources say that now Dog is filling the space with his own stuff, and "he's feeling better and is focused on and excited about the future, with the hope of one day returning to TV." Most importantly, he is no longer having suicidal thoughts.

While Moon has moved out, she will be staying in Colorado in case Dog "needs her support once again."