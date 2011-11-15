Most Thankful Celebs

By Drew Mackie

Any celeb accepting an award can drop the standard "I'd like to thank my fans" clause. But how many actually walk the walk when it comes to demonstrating gratitude? In this season of Thanksgiving, check out 12 stories about famous people who made good on their promise of thanks.

Beyonce

While recording a special TV performance in London last July, Beyonce managed to show that she cares about her fans and her fans' blood-sugar levels. When as many as 500 Beyonce-worshippers lined up for a chance to see the singer do her thing, Beyonce ordered them pizza -- 200 pizzas, in fact. Do the math on that one, and you'll realize that that's actually a fairly generous per-person serving. What says "Thank you for being a fan" better than a bellyful of cheese and pepperoni?

