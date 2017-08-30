The next generation of young models you need to know

It's said that youth is wasted on the young, but when it comes to these beautiful ladies, that saying couldn't be more untrue. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the most gorgeous young women under the age of 23 who are slaying the runway as their modeling careers bloom... starting with fashion model and actress Kaia Gerber. It's hard to believe that this stunning beauty (whose lookalike mom happens to be Cindy Crawford -- one of the world's first supermodels) is killing it on screen and in print and she's not even old enough to drive. Kaia celebrates her 16th birthday on Sept. 3, 2017, but it's clear that for her, age is nothing but a number. She's signed to the prestigious IMG Models agency and has appeared in Vogue, Teen Vogue and Love Magazine while posing pretty for brands like Marc Jacobs and Hudson Jeans. Keep reading to see who else belongs on this exclusive list...

