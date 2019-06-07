Pauley Perrette tweets she'll never return to 'NCIS,' plus more news

Pauley Perrette says she'll never return to 'NCIS'

Pauley Perrette is tired of being asked if she's returning to "NCIS." She has no problem explaining why she won't be back, either. "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?)," she tweeted on Friday, June 7. "I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it! #HappyPlace Love y'all!" The actress also shared a photo of a crew member she said had 15 stitches and a black eye after being bitten by Mark's dog. "You think I didn't expect blow back? You got me wrong," she tweeted. "THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job." Pauley left the show in 2018 after 15 seasons there, saying "multiple physical assaults" on the set left her no other choice, according to USA Today. "Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her," CBS said in a statement at the time. "Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows." When Pauley made her final appearance in last week's episode, it was without any interaction from Mark. "She did her scenes on one day and he did his work on other days, and they still produced a great show," an insider told The Wrap of Pauley and Mark's post-dog bite avoidance of one another. "It was simply scheduled that they did not work the same days." Requests for comment have been either declined or not returned to The Wrap and USA Today.

