18 misleading or confusing band names, stage names and pseudonyms

What's in a name? A whole lot of lies for these 18 artists! Wonderwall.com rounded up the music world's most misleading band names, stage names and pseudonyms, starting with Mr. Kylie Jenner... Some rappers look far outside the box when it comes to choosing a stage name. (We're looking at you, Tekashi 6ix9ine.) Others look closer to home. For example, you might know Jacques Berman Webster II by his stage name: Travis Scott. The "Sicko Mode" rapper adopted the name in honor of his favorite relative: his uncle Travis, who occasionally went by the nickname Scott. We know. We're still surprised his real name isn't Travis Scott too. Now keep reading for more surprising, confusing or misleading artist names...

