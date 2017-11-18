AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64: Celebrities react

AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young died at age 64 on Nov. 18, 2017, following a three-year battle with dementia. (He retired from the band in 2014.) "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," the rock legends wrote in a statement. "Malcolm, along with [brother] Angus [Young], was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed." Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how the music world is mourning the Scottish-Australian rocker. Keep reading to see how the stars have said goodbye...