Biggest celebrity LGBTQ moments of 2019

From historic wins to massive steps in representation, the celebrity LGBTQ community had an exciting year. Wonderwall.com is revisiting some of the biggest moments of 2019, starting with this major victory: Billy Porter made LGBTQ history at the 2019 Primetime Emmys with his best actor win for his work on "Pose." Billy became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy in that category. He used his speech to emphasize the continued need for more acceptance, saying, "We, as artists, are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't ever stop telling the truth." Keep reading for more big celebrity LGBTQ moments of the year...

