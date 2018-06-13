Celebs with a lot of kids

Think two or three kids is a handful? Try having six or more! That's the situation for stars like Mel Gibson, Eddie Murphy and Madonna. Wonderwall.com rounded up a list of some of the celebs who have extra-big broods, starting with the "Braveheart" actor. Mel has nine children with three women, with a 37-year age difference between the oldest, who was born in 1980, and the youngest, who arrived in 2017. The actor-director and first wife Robyn Moore had one daughter, Hannah, and six sons: Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas. He then had a daughter, Lucia, in 2009 with then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. He and current girlfriend Rosalind Ross welcomed a son, Lars, in January 2017. Now keep reading to get the scoop on more stars who have a ton of kids...

RELATED: Celebs and their cute kids in 2018