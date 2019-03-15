Life in Pictures

Glenn Close's photo flashback

JB LACROIX / AFP / Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images 1 / 35

Glenn Close has already had a pretty major 2019 -- and we're only a few months into the year. To celebrate the legendary actress's 72nd birthday on March 19, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in pictures. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Meryl Streep's life in pictures

Up NextLucky Irish
JB LACROIX / AFP / Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images 1 / 35

Glenn Close has already had a pretty major 2019 -- and we're only a few months into the year. To celebrate the legendary actress's 72nd birthday on March 19, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in pictures. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Meryl Streep's life in pictures

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries