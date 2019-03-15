Glenn Close's photo flashback
Glenn Close has already had a pretty major 2019 -- and we're only a few months into the year. To celebrate the legendary actress's 72nd birthday on March 19, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in pictures. Keep reading for more...
RELATED: Meryl Streep's life in pictures
Glenn Close has already had a pretty major 2019 -- and we're only a few months into the year. To celebrate the legendary actress's 72nd birthday on March 19, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in pictures. Keep reading for more...
RELATED: Meryl Streep's life in pictures