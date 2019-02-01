Jussie Smollett is brutally attacked, plus more celeb news this week ICYMI

"Empire" star Jussie Smollett visited a hospital in Chicago on Jan. 29 after being brutally attacked and beaten in what is believed to be a hate crime. After flying back to the Windy City from New York, the African-American actor was walking back to his apartment building after grabbing a late-night meal at a local Subway when two men attacked him, put a noose around his neck and doused him in bleach. According to reports, the men shouted, "This is MAGA country." Jussie, 35, suffered a fractured rib and lacerations to his face and neck. The incident happened a week after a threatening letter that was both homophobic and racist was sent to Jussie at the Chicago studio where "Empire" is filmed. (The actor came out as a gay man in 2015.) A few days later, after combing security camera footage, police announced they were seeking two persons of interest who were seen walking in the area. They also said that Jussie still had the rope around his neck when they responded to a 911 call that was placed 40 minutes after the actor was jumped. Hollywood condemned the attack and rallied behind Jussie. President Trump even said it was "horrible." Jussie's family called it an "act of domestic terrorism."

