Most nostalgic photos of James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek's coming-of-age role as Dawson Leery on "Dawson's Creek" in the late '90s put him on the path to stardom. Now the actor is back and making headlines for the first time in a long time with his new Viceland mockumentary series, "What Would Diplo Do?" -- which premieres on Aug. 3, 2017. In honor of his big comeback, we're taking a look at some of the most nostalgic photos of James from back in the day...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses for July 2017