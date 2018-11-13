Michael Douglas' life in pictures
Michael Douglas has been a Hollywood staple since the '60s. With acting in his blood, over the last six decades, he's dominated the silver and small screens as well as the stage. In honor of his most recent project, "The Kominsky Method," which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 16, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at Michael's life in photos...
