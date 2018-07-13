Our favorite funnymen of all time

Slapstick legends like Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers paved the way for today's finest funnymen to make it big in Hollywood, like the late Robin Williams. He started out doing stand-up but became a household name in the late '70s with his bizarre alien greeting, "nanu nanu," on the sci-fi comedy series "Mork & Mindy." He took on the big screen with humorous hits like "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Patch Adams" and proved he had dramatic chops too with exceptional performances in "Dead Poets Society" and "Good Will Hunting" before his suicide in 2014. To celebrate the July 16 debut of a new HBO documentary about the comic icon, "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind," Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite male comedians. Keep reading to find out which other funny dudes keep us laughing non-stop with their stand-up routines and hysterical on-screen characters...

