Take a look inside Selena Gomez's home in Fort Worth, Texas, which is now on the market

Selena Gomez's private estate in Fort Worth, Texas, has hit the market. The 1.5-acre, 10,000-square-foot property has been listed for $2.7 million by Christie's International Real Estate's exclusive Fort Worth Affiliate, Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates. The five-bedroom home, which was designed and built to replicate a castle in the south of France, is built entirely of stone and features a sunken living room, an eight-seat movie theater, a home gym, a crafts room, a gift-wrapping room and three laundry rooms. Also on the grounds are a lighted tennis court and sports court with a trellis-shaded viewing area, a lagoon-style saltwater pool with a waterslide and cabana, a guesthouse, a putting green, an outdoor kitchen and two garages with capacity for up to eight vehicles. Keep reading to take a look inside the pop star's former abode, which is located in the exclusive Montserrat gated community less than an hour outside of Dallas…

