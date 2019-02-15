Trevor Noah: Things you need to know about the 'Daily Show' host

On Feb. 20, 2019, comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah turns 35! To celebrate his big day, Wonderwall.com is revealing some cool and unusual facts about Trevor's life... starting with his unconventional childhood. Trevor was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1984 to a black Xhosa mother and a white Swiss-German father during a time when apartheid made their union illegal. Trevor believes his early experiences with segregation ultimately influenced his comedy, giving him a unique perspective on race, government and what it means to be free. Keep reading for more...

