Robert Pattinson is super tight with Katy Perry after FKA Twigs split

Is Robert Pattinson leaning on Katy Perry following his split from FKA Twigs?

With his engagement to FKA Twigs off the table, Robert Pattinson is back to bachelorhood -- he's also maintaining a close relationship to his friend, Katy Perry. E! News recently confirmed Rob's split from his fiancee after months of rumors that the two had separated, with sources citing the problems created by the pair's different travel schedules and saying Rob made the first move in the breakup. "They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them," said an insider. "She moved out." As talk of their split surfaced, so did whispers about a potential romance between Rob and Katy, who shared an "extremely affectionate" dinner in August, according to E! Said a source: "No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren't serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy." Another insider noted Rob is still very much single, though. "Robert is not dating anyone now," said the source. "He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything."

