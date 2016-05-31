Salma Hayek says sex isn't the key to a happy marriage, plus more news

Salma Hayek talks sex, marriage and sexiness

"Sex is not the key to a happy marriage, but it's a side effect." So says Salma Hayek in the new issue of Red magazine (via E! News). With her 50th birthday just around the corner on Sept. 2, the actress has learned a few things about relationships, both with romantic partners and with her own body. And while she cautions that daily sex isn't ideal because then the act "loses its charm," Salma says a strong marriage like the one she has to her husband Francois-Henri Pinault is all about keeping the "chemistry" alive. "You have to continue to laugh, continue to explore, continue to have fun with each other, continue to have romance," she advises. As for her perspective on her own body, Salma admits, "Even though I struggle every moment with my own judgment of my body, I'm in touch with myself. I try to be really aware of every muscle." She goes on to assert that one's ability to appreciate bring in their own skin translates to sex appeal. "Sexuality, what other people see in you, is enjoying your body. Involve your senses in your life, and you will become sexy. Dance, and not to look good. If you dance terribly, still dance," she says. "It might in the moment not look sexy, but this interaction with life makes you sexy."

