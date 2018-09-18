Scarlett Johansson shows off her massive back tattoo at the Emmys, plus more news

Scarlett Johansson shows off huge back tat: Was it inspired by her daughter?

Turns out Scarlett Johansson's massive back tattoo is as real as they come. The actress was first spotted with markings on her back on the set of "The Avengers" in 2017, but Refinery29 reports the body art was rumored to have been fake at the time. When the tat, which appears to feature roses and a tiny lamb, peeked out from behind the flowers on her dress at the Met Gala, it was still unclear if she had the ink done for a role. On Monday, Sept. 17, at the Emmy Awards, however, it was pretty clear the etching is permanent, particularly given the white Balmain dress she wore to support her boyfriend, Colin Jost, as he shared hosting duties for the evening with Michael Che. It's not her first tattoo -- the star also has two circles on her ankle, a sunrise on her arm, a bracelet on her wrist, and the words "Lucky One" on her ribcage, according to the Daily Mail. It could be her most important one though: if those are indeed roses on her back, it seems likely the inspiration was the daughter Scarlett shares with her ex, Romain Dauriac, whose name is Rose.

