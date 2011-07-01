Sci-Fi Grads

By Leoni Jesner

The sci-fi genre's a funny thing. Some actors start out firing laser guns and flying spaceships and end up bouncing from one science fiction project to another for the rest of their careers. Others, however, "graduate." In celebration of Syfy's new series "Alphas," we're looking at celebs who moved from sci-fi to mainstream.

Natalie Portman

Though Portman landed her first role at age 14 playing orphan Mathilda in the 1994 French film "Léon," her major studio debut was playing Taffy Dale in the 1996 film "Mars Attacks." Her big breakout role in the film industry resulted from her playing Padmé Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. Since then, this starlet (and recently new mom) has become a Hollywood A-lister, winning an Oscar for her performance in the thrilling "Black Swan."

