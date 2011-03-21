Single Parent Celebs

By Rebecca Silverstein

Parenting is one of the most demanding, time-consuming jobs out there. (Don't believe us? Just watch an episode of "Teen Mom.") And to think some people do it solo! So in honor of Single Parents Day, we're celebrating those incredible celeb moms and dads who raise their kids all by themselves. (Well, maybe with the help of a nanny or two.)

Sandra Bullock

Celebritot: Louis

While Sandra originally planned to parent little Louis with then-husband Jesse James, things haven't worked out that way. No matter -- Sandy's taking single-motherhood in stride.

